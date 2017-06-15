nottinghamtiger wrote:

Hardaker - best full back.

Eden - top try scorer by a mile. Minikin also high on the try scoring list and his kick returns are superb (though I do rate McGilvary).

Shenton and Webster - only Percival and Gildart are close.

Roberts - Williams is perhaps better, but I wouldn't have any other 6.

Gale - head and shoulders the best half in the league this year.



McShane has been great at 9, though Parcell has looked really good too.



If I had to pick a set of forwards from SL I would argue that Millington, Moors, Jesse Sene-Lefao and McMeekan would be in there (alongside Murdoch-Masilla, Cuthbertson, Walmsley and Kopzack).



So maybe I was a bit biased, but there are not many players in SL who have outperformed those in Castleford shirts this year. However, there is time for that to change!