Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:15 pm
upthecats User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3172
Location: Dewsbury
Fifita
Ashurst
Arona

Despite the disappointment of tonight it's been a great season for us and you could make a case for about 10 players I reckon...testament to how well we've done as a squad....can't let it go without mentioning James Batchelor for us...breakthrough year and the best 18/19 year old I've seen in our colours for a very, very long time...plays like he's been at this level for years...can go on to be absolutely anything...hopefully for us for years to come!
Image

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:20 am
Salford red all over User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2909
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
SaleSlim wrote:
Salford

Ben Mudoch-Masila (2017 MOS :) )
Craig Kopczak
Robert Lui

Been a real squad effort tho and lots of our "lesser lights" have really stood up.


What he said :thumb:
Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:37 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4360
Location: Carcassonne, France
Catalans:

Gregory Bird
Remy Casty
Anthony Gigot
Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 2:36 am
SaleSlim Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 705
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Catalans:

Greg Bird
Remy Casty
Tony Gigot


Gregory
Remington
Anthony

Have a little more respect please Jeanette. :roll:

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:50 am
AntonyGiant Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 511
Ikahihifo
Mamo
Wood
Have been my 3 favourite players.

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:20 pm
barton baird User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Jun 11, 2007 6:26 pm
Posts: 12094
Location: south of Hull.
DannyB wrote:
Kelly
Shaul
Fonua

Agree with Kelly and Fonua, But I would take Houghton over Shaul, good as he is.
Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 12:53 pm
The Avenger User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3582
nottinghamtiger wrote:
1. Gale
2. Hardaker
3. Jesse Sene-Lefao.

Grant Millington is close. He's a half back in a prop forward's body.

On this season's form, there aren't many players at other clubs who would get in the Cas team.


Really ? ?

There's loads!!

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 1:15 pm
TheButcher User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jul 13, 2003 4:01 pm
Posts: 5434
SaleSlim wrote:
Salford

Ben Mudoch-Masila (2017 MOS :) )
Craig Kopczak
Robert Lui

Been a real squad effort tho and lots of our "lesser lights" have really stood up.


Same for me. BMM has been outstanding.
Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:51 pm
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1935
The Avenger wrote:
Really ? ?

There's loads!!


Hardaker - best full back.
Eden - top try scorer by a mile. Minikin also high on the try scoring list and his kick returns are superb (though I do rate McGilvary).
Shenton and Webster - only Percival and Gildart are close.
Roberts - Williams is perhaps better, but I wouldn't have any other 6.
Gale - head and shoulders the best half in the league this year.

McShane has been great at 9, though Parcell has looked really good too.

If I had to pick a set of forwards from SL I would argue that Millington, Moors, Jesse Sene-Lefao and McMeekan would be in there (alongside Murdoch-Masilla, Cuthbertson, Walmsley and Kopzack).

So maybe I was a bit biased, but there are not many players in SL who have outperformed those in Castleford shirts this year. However, there is time for that to change!

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:30 am
dickie mint Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat May 16, 2009 11:36 pm
Posts: 461
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Hardaker - best full back.
Eden - top try scorer by a mile. Minikin also high on the try scoring list and his kick returns are superb (though I do rate McGilvary).
Shenton and Webster - only Percival and Gildart are close.
Roberts - Williams is perhaps better, but I wouldn't have any other 6.
Gale - head and shoulders the best half in the league this year.

McShane has been great at 9, though Parcell has looked really good too.

If I had to pick a set of forwards from SL I would argue that Millington, Moors, Jesse Sene-Lefao and McMeekan would be in there (alongside Murdoch-Masilla, Cuthbertson, Walmsley and Kopzack).

So maybe I was a bit biased, but there are not many players in SL who have outperformed those in Castleford shirts this year. However, there is time for that to change!

A bit biased it certainly looks like it, the OP asked for your best 3 you've managed to give him 12, it's a good job you've only got 12 fingers instead of 17 otherwise we'd have got your best starting 17.
