Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:15 pm
upthecats






Fifita
Ashurst
Arona

Despite the disappointment of tonight it's been a great season for us and you could make a case for about 10 players I reckon...testament to how well we've done as a squad....can't let it go without mentioning James Batchelor for us...breakthrough year and the best 18/19 year old I've seen in our colours for a very, very long time...plays like he's been at this level for years...can go on to be absolutely anything...hopefully for us for years to come!
Image

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:20 am
Salford red all over






SaleSlim wrote:
Salford

Ben Mudoch-Masila (2017 MOS :) )
Craig Kopczak
Robert Lui

Been a real squad effort tho and lots of our "lesser lights" have really stood up.


What he said :thumb:



















Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:37 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE






Catalans:

Greg Bird
Remy Casty
Tony Gigot





