Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:03 pm
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1506
bit of fun who's your top 3 players from your club so far this season. does not have to be in any order.

i'l start
Leeds

matt parcell
Adam Cuthbertson
Joel Moon

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:11 pm
Cas Till I Die
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 17, 2003 2:21 pm
Posts: 10942
Location: SL For Good
Gale
Moors
Hardaker

Honerable mentions to Ben Roberts and Greg Eden too who have been phenomenal this year
Last edited by Cas Till I Die on Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:12 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:12 pm
Smith's Brolly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 191
Mmmm..
Stefan Ratchford
.. Tom Lineham..
And probably Ben Currie to be honest..
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:32 pm
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3287
Gale
McShane
Shenton
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:53 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14661
Location: Overlooking the Canal
For me at the Giants:

Ikahihifo
Mamo
Ta'ai
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:29 pm
jakeyg95
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 471
Fifita
BJB

One of Huby/Ashurst/Grix/Finn/Arona. Can't really separate those last few.

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:06 pm
DannyB
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Oct 13, 2006 5:53 pm
Posts: 548
Location: HullFC
Kelly
Shaul
Fonua

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:38 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 845
rollin thunder wrote:
bit of fun who's your top 3 players from your club so far this season. does not have to be in any order.

i'l start
Leeds

matt parcell
Adam Cuthbertson
Joel Moon

Mitch Garbutt

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:45 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9249
Location: wakefield
For Wakefield I'd say
Grix
BJB
Fifita

With honourable mention for MCB and Finn.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:56 pm
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1506
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Mitch Garbutt

been injured allot, but beengreat when fully fit.

cuthbo best forward in super league, bold statement but definitely most skillful and best ball playing forward.

