Re: Promotion

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 2:49 pm
Ed3

Joined: Thu Mar 09, 2017 2:17 pm
Posts: 6
of the stadium wiki

( Hounslow Council has been pushing a proposal for an extension of Crossrail to Hounslow via Kew Bridge, using one of these freight lines. The outline document suggested a station could be built to serve the Lionel Road site. The proposal is unlikely to make it into the first phase of the Crossrail project, but might be a later addition to the route)

Re: Promotion

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 6:50 pm
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5239
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Wire Quinn I don't agree, that's what we ended up doing at the stoop playing there and training elsewhere, it does not really work.


It works for the largest and best Rugby league teams globally why not London?
Mac out!

Re: Promotion

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 6:53 pm
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5239
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/amp.theg ... gby-league
Mac out!

Re: Promotion

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 8:07 pm
northernbloke

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 17
Err because it's going back to where we were! For the first time in a long time we have a club feeling about us.

Re: Promotion

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 8:11 pm
Tre Cool
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 8:04 am
Posts: 6033
Location: on my way to save the world
Personally id rather decline promotion and stay in the champs than move stadium, spend big on rent and get relegated and go bust again. 3000 capacity is big enough and the facility's great, the rfl would be mad to force us to move for a few thousand empty seats. It hasnt done hudds or salford any good. Lets be honest about where the club and the sport is in this country. Its ok to have smaller clubs and bigger clubs.

Re: Promotion

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:55 pm
northernbloke

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 17
Tre, I think it's an acceptance by the sport as a whole that apart from one or two clubs the big stadiums are not needed, the Wakefield situation is ludicrous, they are being forced to move for the wrong reason, nothing to do with the stadium facilities but because they cannot seat 5000
Look at realistic crowds we could get if we went up! What has been our biggest crowd in recent history? Think I remember circa 8k against Bradford the first time at the stoop. In the last say 10 years what has been our best crowd.
At the moment why do Salford need a 10k stadium? Are they ever going to hit those numbers, fit for purpose rather than capacity should be the focus.
At mo though trailfinders would struggle on that front.

Re: Promotion

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:56 pm
Rob from Erith
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2320
Location: Deepest Erith
Tre Cool wrote:
Personally id rather decline promotion and stay in the champs than move stadium, spend big on rent and get relegated and go bust again. 3000 capacity is big enough and the facility's great, the rfl would be mad to force us to move for a few thousand empty seats. It hasnt done hudds or salford any good. Lets be honest about where the club and the sport is in this country. Its ok to have smaller clubs and bigger clubs.



Decline promotion?
Seriously?
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!

Re: Promotion

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:24 am
Ed3

Joined: Thu Mar 09, 2017 2:17 pm
Posts: 6
They mabey a deal to be done with trailfinders if promoted spending the extra sky money on the ealing ground to bring it nearer sl code. I know trailfindes said if they had won promotion last season they would have declined it. That mite gives us a chance to move into more of a partnership with ealing though I may be dreaming here.
But keeping ealing for the academy lads and renting a ground sl dosnt make any financial sense
