In my opinion leaving Ealing would be a mistake even if we are promoted. The culture of the club with the youth teams doing well and training playing in the same small ground as the first team seems to valuably to just jump to another ground! even if it's Brentford i love griffin park but that ground is starting to fall to bits and has almost been sold 10 times to developers.

IMO staying put in ealing which is not perfect but committing to an area to grow fans and to grow with the ground makes the most sense