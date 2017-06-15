WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Promotion

Promotion

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:07 pm
Lilfatman

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:52 pm
Posts: 28
I guess it's been mentioned before, but with Broncos going well at the moment, it's relevant. In the event of promotion to Super League what are the implications with regard to ground/safety etc.?

Re: Promotion

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:10 pm
Halfdan of t'wide embrace
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 03, 2005 7:19 pm
Posts: 1047
Location: Aldershot, Hants
The ground is massively short of SL standards, so far that an exemption to play there seems unlikely. When Broncos moved in it was stated the ground could be upgraded to SL standard if required. We'll know more if it becomes relevant I guess.

Note that Ealing RU are looking at the opportunities that may exist for them to try and push for RU Premiership status so the ground may be on their to do list. A friend who lives nearby is of the opinion he redevelopment work begining in the area may offer opportunities. Clearly that is medium to long term and unlikely to make much difference by the 2018 RL season.

Re: Promotion

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:18 pm
The Chronicler of Chiswic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 08, 2002 3:34 pm
Posts: 4769
Location: Now the Man from Oswestry.
An additional problem would be that with a ground move (even a temporary one while Trailfinders was upgraded) any potential landlord would know that we were desperate and charge accordingly.
Freedom for supporters of the government, only for members of one party - however numerous they may be - is no freedom at all. freedom is always and exclusively for one who thinks differently.

Rosa Luxemburg, 'Die russiche Revolution'.
Rosa Luxemburg, 'Die russiche Revolution'.

Re: Promotion

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:11 pm
Exiled down south
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 542
Not really there are plenty of sports clubs that would welcome further income without ripping of a potential partner/tenant. Probably every soccer club outside the top flight for example
Wire Quin at work

Re: Promotion

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:40 pm
northernbloke

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 6
Why did we end up at trailfinders in the first place? No one else in London wanted us.
So moving even temporary would not be straight fwd

Re: Promotion

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 5:39 pm
Bostwick
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1007
I understand that there were other options when the club looked to relocate. Trailfinders it was felt was the best.

Re: Promotion

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 5:47 pm
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5233
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Of course there were options in and around London.
Mac out!

Re: Promotion

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:01 pm
northernbloke

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 6
Not what I heard

Users browsing this forum: northernbloke and 27 guests

