The ground is massively short of SL standards, so far that an exemption to play there seems unlikely. When Broncos moved in it was stated the ground could be upgraded to SL standard if required. We'll know more if it becomes relevant I guess.



Note that Ealing RU are looking at the opportunities that may exist for them to try and push for RU Premiership status so the ground may be on their to do list. A friend who lives nearby is of the opinion he redevelopment work begining in the area may offer opportunities. Clearly that is medium to long term and unlikely to make much difference by the 2018 RL season.