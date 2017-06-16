WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire Squad

Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:24 pm
CobraCraig wrote:
Will Hiku and Pomeroy be able to play for Wire?


I don't think either have arrived. I'm sure I read Hiku is getting here on Saturday.

Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:20 am
JWarriors wrote:
I disagree, lots of Marshall's tries are self made, either intercepts, long range efforts, or scoots from close. He isn't just doing walk ins from good build up play, from what I've seen so far, he is as good a finisher as anyone at the club.
Also, Davies' average gain is 8.58 metres, Marshall's average gain is 8.57 metres, so not really much of a difference at all in metres made.
As previously mentioned, I wouldn't be surprised if one of Gelling, Gildart or Burgess didn't play. Burgess looked like he struggled a little bit to me, almost like he's got a knock. He doesn't seem as fast as he was. In fact, when he made that break against Hull he looked pretty slow compared to what we usually see from him.


But your stat of average gain is skerwered if as you say Marshall creating more and going the length of the field will drastically up his average. From an outsider I really like Davies, seems to get little chance in attack which may come now Gelling is back. But his work out of the back is superb. Came from John himself too last week he would be starting on the bench. Good luck hope to see you go through

Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:40 am
Davies is a workaholic and solid as a rock in defence. He's a good finisher and backs himself to take on the outside which is refreshing to see. I must admit though I've been really impressed with Marshall, I've always rated him highly from his days in the 19's. He's a bit more of a natural rugby player for me with some skill with the ball and he's a great talker. He's a natural leader imo. Last week at Leigh he gave Joel Tomkins a telling off and told him to get away from the ref when he was moaning at him. That takes some confidence and guts!

To pick between them is nigh on impossible. To think they're 3rd and 4th choice when everyone is fit is incredible! You could argue our best winger is still injured!
