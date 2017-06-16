JWarriors wrote: I disagree, lots of Marshall's tries are self made, either intercepts, long range efforts, or scoots from close. He isn't just doing walk ins from good build up play, from what I've seen so far, he is as good a finisher as anyone at the club.

Also, Davies' average gain is 8.58 metres, Marshall's average gain is 8.57 metres, so not really much of a difference at all in metres made.

As previously mentioned, I wouldn't be surprised if one of Gelling, Gildart or Burgess didn't play. Burgess looked like he struggled a little bit to me, almost like he's got a knock. He doesn't seem as fast as he was. In fact, when he made that break against Hull he looked pretty slow compared to what we usually see from him.

But your stat of average gain is skerwered if as you say Marshall creating more and going the length of the field will drastically up his average. From an outsider I really like Davies, seems to get little chance in attack which may come now Gelling is back. But his work out of the back is superb. Came from John himself too last week he would be starting on the bench. Good luck hope to see you go through