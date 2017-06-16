Davies is a workaholic and solid as a rock in defence. He's a good finisher and backs himself to take on the outside which is refreshing to see. I must admit though I've been really impressed with Marshall, I've always rated him highly from his days in the 19's. He's a bit more of a natural rugby player for me with some skill with the ball and he's a great talker. He's a natural leader imo. Last week at Leigh he gave Joel Tomkins a telling off and told him to get away from the ref when he was moaning at him. That takes some confidence and guts!
To pick between them is nigh on impossible. To think they're 3rd and 4th choice when everyone is fit is incredible! You could argue our best winger is still injured!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Cbr1000rr, Cruncher, Froggy, hatty, jaws1, morrisseyisawire, NickyKiss, PrinterThe, PurpleCheeseWarrior, S_Riley, Trainman, Wigg'n and 129 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|