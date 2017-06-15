WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire Squad

Re: Wire Squad

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:07 pm
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12323
jinkin jimmy wrote:
Not a chance in hell. I can't believe no one has pulled you up on this. For me, Lockers becomes our fourth prop and we start Bateman from the bench but that's as far as I go. FPN stays in because it's the best option, if not ideal.

I'm not saying it will happen, but I don't like players having nailed down spots no matter how they play, and younger lads being automatically dropped even when they are playing well. It sends out the wrong message to all concerned. Davies, Marshall and Wells have all gone really well IMO and I'd like us to look at keeping them in the side whilst they are still performing. It's even more frustrating with FPN because we saw him put in some cracking games at the back end of last season, but that was 8 months ago. Hopefully on Saturday he proves me wrong and bulldozes Simms
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Wire Squad

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:07 am
moto748
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2393
Sims is a flat-track bully. If FPN can't get the better of him, well...

Re: Wire Squad

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:29 am
Rogues Gallery
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30147
JWarriors wrote:
I disagree, lots of Marshall's tries are self made, either intercepts, long range efforts, or scoots from close. He isn't just doing walk ins from good build up play, from what I've seen so far, he is as good a finisher as anyone at the club.
Also, Davies' average gain is 8.58 metres, Marshall's average gain is 8.57 metres, so not really much of a difference at all in metres made.
As previously mentioned, I wouldn't be surprised if one of Gelling, Gildart or Burgess didn't play. Burgess looked like he struggled a little bit to me, almost like he's got a knock. He doesn't seem as fast as he was. In fact, when he made that break against Hull he looked pretty slow compared to what we usually see from him.


Davies comes in and takes the pressure off his forwards and has made 30% more metres than Marshall. He also makes more tackles and misses fewer.

In truth it's not a bad problem to have, but I still worry about Marshalls defence, and the way that Wakefield winger/centre ran over him.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row

Re: Wire Squad

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:48 am
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5202
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Davies comes in and takes the pressure off his forwards and has made 30% more metres than Marshall. He also makes more tackles and misses fewer.

In truth it's not a bad problem to have, but I still worry about Marshalls defence, and the way that Wakefield winger/centre ran over him.


I tend to agree, our defence is much more of a worry than our attack at present, and I do think Davies is better in that department.

Re: Wire Squad

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:25 am
ksm1701
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jul 04, 2005 10:24 am
Posts: 793
Location: Formerly of Whelley via The River Caves, but now in the next best thing, Chorley!
JWarriors wrote:
I disagree, lots of Marshall's tries are self made, either intercepts, long range efforts, or scoots from close. He isn't just doing walk ins from good build up play, from what I've seen so far, he is as good a finisher as anyone at the club.
Also, Davies' average gain is 8.58 metres, Marshall's average gain is 8.57 metres, so not really much of a difference at all in metres made.
As previously mentioned, I wouldn't be surprised if one of Gelling, Gildart or Burgess didn't play. Burgess looked like he struggled a little bit to me, almost like he's got a knock. He doesn't seem as fast as he was. In fact, when he made that break against Hull he looked pretty slow compared to what we usually see from him.

He looked pretty rapid setting up the final try for Josh Ganson v Leigh. Outpaced most of Leigh's cover defence from our 40m line so not sure if the strapping was just precautionary. We'll see on Saturday I guess.
'Do you remember when we had that meeting in Orlando? We talked about how we were knocked out the previous year by Leeds. And at the end, I asked you one question. "Do you want to be a semi-final team? Or do you want to do something special?" You all said you wanted to win. But talking is easy – it needed you to believe. It needed you to work hard – harder than you had – and make sacrifices. You did all that. you worked for each other. You stuck together when it was tough. And because of your efforts, you sit here tonight as champions. I'm proud of you. Be proud of yourselves. You've done something special.'

Shaun Wane's post-Grand Final speech. 5th October 2013.

Re: Wire Squad

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:03 am
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12323
ksm1701 wrote:
He looked pretty rapid setting up the final try for Josh Ganson v Leigh. Outpaced most of Leigh's cover defence from our 40m line so not sure if the strapping was just precautionary. We'll see on Saturday I guess.

Pretty sure a second rower chased him down against Hull....
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Wire Squad

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:18 am
jinkin jimmy
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3409
Grimmy wrote:
Pretty sure a second rower chased him down against Hull....

Minichello made the tackle but I felt at the time that Burgess wasn't running freely.

Re: Wire Squad

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:51 am
CobraCraig
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 287
He looked like he was running in treacle for that break against hull,a fit Burgess would have been out of sight and under the posts. He got caught by a veteran second rower.
Granted he looked quick on that break against Leigh but I think they had one eye on the post game celebrations.
