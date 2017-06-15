WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire Squad

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:07 pm
jinkin jimmy wrote:
Not a chance in hell. I can't believe no one has pulled you up on this. For me, Lockers becomes our fourth prop and we start Bateman from the bench but that's as far as I go. FPN stays in because it's the best option, if not ideal.

I'm not saying it will happen, but I don't like players having nailed down spots no matter how they play, and younger lads being automatically dropped even when they are playing well. It sends out the wrong message to all concerned. Davies, Marshall and Wells have all gone really well IMO and I'd like us to look at keeping them in the side whilst they are still performing. It's even more frustrating with FPN because we saw him put in some cracking games at the back end of last season, but that was 8 months ago. Hopefully on Saturday he proves me wrong and bulldozes Simms
Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:07 am
Sims is a flat-track bully. If FPN can't get the better of him, well...

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:29 am
JWarriors wrote:
I disagree, lots of Marshall's tries are self made, either intercepts, long range efforts, or scoots from close. He isn't just doing walk ins from good build up play, from what I've seen so far, he is as good a finisher as anyone at the club.
Also, Davies' average gain is 8.58 metres, Marshall's average gain is 8.57 metres, so not really much of a difference at all in metres made.
As previously mentioned, I wouldn't be surprised if one of Gelling, Gildart or Burgess didn't play. Burgess looked like he struggled a little bit to me, almost like he's got a knock. He doesn't seem as fast as he was. In fact, when he made that break against Hull he looked pretty slow compared to what we usually see from him.


Davies comes in and takes the pressure off his forwards and has made 30% more metres than Marshall. He also makes more tackles and misses fewer.

In truth it's not a bad problem to have, but I still worry about Marshalls defence, and the way that Wakefield winger/centre ran over him.
Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:48 am
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Davies comes in and takes the pressure off his forwards and has made 30% more metres than Marshall. He also makes more tackles and misses fewer.

In truth it's not a bad problem to have, but I still worry about Marshalls defence, and the way that Wakefield winger/centre ran over him.


I tend to agree, our defence is much more of a worry than our attack at present, and I do think Davies is better in that department.
