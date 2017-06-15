jinkin jimmy wrote: Not a chance in hell. I can't believe no one has pulled you up on this. For me, Lockers becomes our fourth prop and we start Bateman from the bench but that's as far as I go. FPN stays in because it's the best option, if not ideal.

I'm not saying it will happen, but I don't like players having nailed down spots no matter how they play, and younger lads being automatically dropped even when they are playing well. It sends out the wrong message to all concerned. Davies, Marshall and Wells have all gone really well IMO and I'd like us to look at keeping them in the side whilst they are still performing. It's even more frustrating with FPN because we saw him put in some cracking games at the back end of last season, but that was 8 months ago. Hopefully on Saturday he proves me wrong and bulldozes Simms