Re: Wire Squad

Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:50 pm
I'd hold Bateman back on the bench and play Isa from the start I think. I'd be tempted to go with Jack Wells for Nuuausala also but I think if I were Wane I'd put a rocket up his backsode and explain he either gives more this week or his place is up for grabs.

On that basis I'd go-

Tomkins
Marshall Gelling Gildart Burgess
Williams Leuluai
Sutton McIlorum Nuuausala
Isa Farrell Lockers

Subs
Tautai Tomkins Bateman Powell

I never really like running with a back on the bench and with Bateman on there I think we have enough options to shuffle round should there be an issue with any member of the backline.

Fingers crossed they're all fit enough to get the job done.

Re: Wire Squad

Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:11 pm
If they're deemed fit enough to play, they should play!
Tomkins
Marshall
Gelling
Gildart
Burgess
Williams
Leuluai
FPN
McIlorum
Sutton
Farrell
Bateman
Lockers

Tautai
Isa
Tomkins
Powell

Re: Wire Squad

Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:09 pm
Tomkins
Marshall
Gelling
Gildart
Burgess
Williams
Leuluai
Lockers
McIlorum
Sutton
Farrell
Bateman
Tomkins

Tautai
Isa
FPM
Powell

Put Lockers at prop so that we have four props.

Re: Wire Squad

Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:24 pm
Bigredwarrior wrote:
If they're deemed fit enough to play, they should play!
Tomkins
Marshall
Gelling
Gildart
Burgess
Williams
Leuluai
FPN
McIlorum
Sutton
Farrell
Bateman
Lockers

Tautai
Isa
Tomkins
Powell


I'd go with that but with Davies in for Marshall. His ability to make metres from deep is invaluable and I believe he is better under the high ball and better defender.
Re: Wire Squad

Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:53 pm
Grimmy wrote:
Great to see a few bodies back! I'd go:

FB 5 Joe Burgess
RW 36 Tom Davies
RC 3 Anthony Gelling
LC 4 Oliver Gildart
LW 35 Liam Marshall
SO 6 George Williams
SH 7 Thomas Leuluai
P 13 Sean O’Loughlin
H 9 Michael McIlorum
P 19 Ryan Sutton
SR 28 Jack Wells
SR 12 Liam Farrell
LF 11 Joel Tomkins

S 1 Sam Tomkins (on for McIlorum with Leuluai to hooker)
S 14 John Bateman
S 17 Taulima Tautai
S 20 Willie Isa (on at prop)

Obviously a bit leftfield. Here's my thinking:

Burgess has all the skills to do a great job at FB, it would be great to get the ball in his hands more in space. This also allows us to keep Davies and Marshall in the team, who have both been excellent.

Nu'uausala looks either ineffective or lazy to me, I can see Hill, Westwood etc really showing him up. I'd hate to have him keeping a place with Wells sat in the stands. Playing prop might work better for Lockers as well given that his game time tends to be limited and we need to improve our defence.

Keep S.Tomkins and Bateman out of those early collisions when the Wire pack is fresh. i see S.Tomkins more as a halfback now given that he will have lost pace and longer term we have Escare playing out of his skin at FB. I think people tend to forget he was brilliant in the halves when he first broke into the team. Leuluai is the best hooker at the club and not tearing up trees in the halves so works well from that perspective too.

Not a chance in hell. I can't believe no one has pulled you up on this. For me, Lockers becomes our fourth prop and we start Bateman from the bench but that's as far as I go. FPN stays in because it's the best option, if not ideal.

Re: Wire Squad

Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:57 pm
It quite suddenly looks a lot healthier than the past few months.

Re: Wire Squad

Thu Jun 15, 2017 5:18 pm
Rogues Gallery wrote:
I'd go with that but with Davies in for Marshall. His ability to make metres from deep is invaluable and I believe he is better under the high ball and better defender.

Couldn't agree more with you re Davies who for me has been the "find " of the season.
Personally I would Wells on the bench in place of Powell.
Just hope we can hold it together particularly those returning after a long absence.

Re: Wire Squad

Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:23 pm
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
Rogues Gallery wrote:
I'd go with that but with Davies in for Marshall. His ability to make metres from deep is invaluable and I believe he is better under the high ball and better defender.

Couldn't agree more with you re Davies who for me has been the "find " of the season.
Personally I would Wells on the bench in place of Powell.
Just hope we can hold it together particularly those returning after a long absence.


Completely concur - Marshall has done very well but the only reason Davies hasn't scored as many tries is because anything good that comes out of our attack happens when we go left.

Play Burgess at left wing and keep Davies on the right.

Re: Wire Squad

Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:37 pm
MadDogg wrote:
Completely concur - Marshall has done very well but the only reason Davies hasn't scored as many tries is because anything good that comes out of our attack happens when we go left.

Play Burgess at left wing and keep Davies on the right.


Oh i agree over Davies but no way will Marshall be dropped,scores to many

Re: Wire Squad

Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:02 pm
MadDogg wrote:
Completely concur - Marshall has done very well but the only reason Davies hasn't scored as many tries is because anything good that comes out of our attack happens when we go left.

Play Burgess at left wing and keep Davies on the right.


I disagree, lots of Marshall's tries are self made, either intercepts, long range efforts, or scoots from close. He isn't just doing walk ins from good build up play, from what I've seen so far, he is as good a finisher as anyone at the club.
Also, Davies' average gain is 8.58 metres, Marshall's average gain is 8.57 metres, so not really much of a difference at all in metres made.
As previously mentioned, I wouldn't be surprised if one of Gelling, Gildart or Burgess didn't play. Burgess looked like he struggled a little bit to me, almost like he's got a knock. He doesn't seem as fast as he was. In fact, when he made that break against Hull he looked pretty slow compared to what we usually see from him.
