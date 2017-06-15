I'd hold Bateman back on the bench and play Isa from the start I think. I'd be tempted to go with Jack Wells for Nuuausala also but I think if I were Wane I'd put a rocket up his backsode and explain he either gives more this week or his place is up for grabs.
On that basis I'd go-
Tomkins
Marshall Gelling Gildart Burgess
Williams Leuluai
Sutton McIlorum Nuuausala
Isa Farrell Lockers
Subs
Tautai Tomkins Bateman Powell
I never really like running with a back on the bench and with Bateman on there I think we have enough options to shuffle round should there be an issue with any member of the backline.
Fingers crossed they're all fit enough to get the job done.
On that basis I'd go-
Tomkins
Marshall Gelling Gildart Burgess
Williams Leuluai
Sutton McIlorum Nuuausala
Isa Farrell Lockers
Subs
Tautai Tomkins Bateman Powell
I never really like running with a back on the bench and with Bateman on there I think we have enough options to shuffle round should there be an issue with any member of the backline.
Fingers crossed they're all fit enough to get the job done.