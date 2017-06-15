WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire Squad

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:50 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20940
Location: WIGAN
I'd hold Bateman back on the bench and play Isa from the start I think. I'd be tempted to go with Jack Wells for Nuuausala also but I think if I were Wane I'd put a rocket up his backsode and explain he either gives more this week or his place is up for grabs.

On that basis I'd go-

Tomkins
Marshall Gelling Gildart Burgess
Williams Leuluai
Sutton McIlorum Nuuausala
Isa Farrell Lockers

Subs
Tautai Tomkins Bateman Powell

I never really like running with a back on the bench and with Bateman on there I think we have enough options to shuffle round should there be an issue with any member of the backline.

Fingers crossed they're all fit enough to get the job done.

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:11 pm
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 934
If they're deemed fit enough to play, they should play!
Tomkins
Marshall
Gelling
Gildart
Burgess
Williams
Leuluai
FPN
McIlorum
Sutton
Farrell
Bateman
Lockers

Tautai
Isa
Tomkins
Powell

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:09 pm
Ashton Bears User avatar
Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 792
Location: Around the three Sisters
Tomkins
Marshall
Gelling
Gildart
Burgess
Williams
Leuluai
Lockers
McIlorum
Sutton
Farrell
Bateman
Tomkins

Tautai
Isa
FPM
Powell

Put Lockers at prop so that we have four props.
