I'd hold Bateman back on the bench and play Isa from the start I think. I'd be tempted to go with Jack Wells for Nuuausala also but I think if I were Wane I'd put a rocket up his backsode and explain he either gives more this week or his place is up for grabs.



On that basis I'd go-



Tomkins

Marshall Gelling Gildart Burgess

Williams Leuluai

Sutton McIlorum Nuuausala

Isa Farrell Lockers



Subs

Tautai Tomkins Bateman Powell



I never really like running with a back on the bench and with Bateman on there I think we have enough options to shuffle round should there be an issue with any member of the backline.



Fingers crossed they're all fit enough to get the job done.