Great to see a few bodies back! I'd go:



FB 5 Joe Burgess

RW 36 Tom Davies

RC 3 Anthony Gelling

LC 4 Oliver Gildart

LW 35 Liam Marshall

SO 6 George Williams

SH 7 Thomas Leuluai

P 13 Sean O’Loughlin

H 9 Michael McIlorum

P 19 Ryan Sutton

SR 28 Jack Wells

SR 12 Liam Farrell

LF 11 Joel Tomkins



S 1 Sam Tomkins (on for McIlorum with Leuluai to hooker)

S 14 John Bateman

S 17 Taulima Tautai

S 20 Willie Isa (on at prop)



Obviously a bit leftfield. Here's my thinking:



Burgess has all the skills to do a great job at FB, it would be great to get the ball in his hands more in space. This also allows us to keep Davies and Marshall in the team, who have both been excellent.



Nu'uausala looks either ineffective or lazy to me, I can see Hill, Westwood etc really showing him up. I'd hate to have him keeping a place with Wells sat in the stands. Playing prop might work better for Lockers as well given that his game time tends to be limited and we need to improve our defence.



Keep S.Tomkins and Bateman out of those early collisions when the Wire pack is fresh. i see S.Tomkins more as a halfback now given that he will have lost pace and longer term we have Escare playing out of his skin at FB. I think people tend to forget he was brilliant in the halves when he first broke into the team. Leuluai is the best hooker at the club and not tearing up trees in the halves so works well from that perspective too.