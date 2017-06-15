|
Regards , EW
Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:45 am
Joined: Sat May 14, 2016 11:46 pm
Posts: 151
Location: Out and about in Wigan
Tomkins
Marshall
Gelling
Gildart
Burgess
Williams
Leuluai
Nuuausala
Mcilourm
Sutton
Bateman
Farrell
O'Loughlin
Tautai
Tomkins
Isa
Powell
Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:55 am
Joined: Thu Jul 14, 2005 11:34 am
Posts: 786
Location: Wigan
Sam Tomkins
Liam Marshall
Anthony Gelling
Oliver Gildart
Joe Burgess
George Williams
Thomas Leuluai
Frank-Paul Nuuausala
Michael Mcilorum
Ryan Sutton
Liam Farrell,
Joel Tomkins
Sean O’Loughlin
SUBS
Taulima Tautai
John Bateman
Willie Isa,
Sam Powell
Tom Davies, Jack Wells to miss out, the 17 is the strongest for a while. Burgess had a lot of straooing on againts Leigh so wouldnt be suprised to see Davies in for him.
Wigan home of league
Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:28 pm
Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 791
Location: Around the three Sisters
Agree with that Bateman to come on after 20 minutes.
Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:29 pm
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5393
Looks like Tomkins will definitely play then with Tierney dropping out.
Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:39 pm
Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:57 am
Posts: 28
Trying hard not to get my expectations too high for this.
I do think this is the game when our season starts again, so to speak, but can see it being another 3 or 4 games before Tomkins & Bateman get back into anything like full flow.
Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:51 pm
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12320
Great to see a few bodies back! I'd go:
FB 5 Joe Burgess
RW 36 Tom Davies
RC 3 Anthony Gelling
LC 4 Oliver Gildart
LW 35 Liam Marshall
SO 6 George Williams
SH 7 Thomas Leuluai
P 13 Sean O’Loughlin
H 9 Michael McIlorum
P 19 Ryan Sutton
SR 28 Jack Wells
SR 12 Liam Farrell
LF 11 Joel Tomkins
S 1 Sam Tomkins (on for McIlorum with Leuluai to hooker)
S 14 John Bateman
S 17 Taulima Tautai
S 20 Willie Isa (on at prop)
Obviously a bit leftfield. Here's my thinking:
Burgess has all the skills to do a great job at FB, it would be great to get the ball in his hands more in space. This also allows us to keep Davies and Marshall in the team, who have both been excellent.
Nu'uausala looks either ineffective or lazy to me, I can see Hill, Westwood etc really showing him up. I'd hate to have him keeping a place with Wells sat in the stands. Playing prop might work better for Lockers as well given that his game time tends to be limited and we need to improve our defence.
Keep S.Tomkins and Bateman out of those early collisions when the Wire pack is fresh. i see S.Tomkins more as a halfback now given that he will have lost pace and longer term we have Escare playing out of his skin at FB. I think people tend to forget he was brilliant in the halves when he first broke into the team. Leuluai is the best hooker at the club and not tearing up trees in the halves so works well from that perspective too.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:57 pm
Joined: Thu Feb 26, 2009 12:39 pm
Posts: 67
Location: Wigan
Wigg'n wrote:
Looks like Tomkins will definitely play then with Tierney dropping out.
It looks that way but it wouldn't surprise me if one of the wingers end up on the bench to spell Tomkins, its his first game back for a while and am pretty sure he wont do full 80 at FB.
Something along the lines of
Sam Tomkins
Liam Marshall
Anthony Gelling
Oliver Gildart
Tom Davies
George Williams
Thomas Leuluai
Frank-Paul Nuuausala
Michael Mcilorum
Ryan Sutton
Liam Farrell,
Joel Tomkins
Sean O’Loughlin
SUBS
Taulima Tautai
John Bateman
Joe Burgess
Sam Powell
That way with Burgess on the bench he could spell Tomkins, and cover (EVERYTHING CROSSED is doesn't happen) if Gildart or Gelling break down, but it leaves us light on the bench.
Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:59 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 04, 2005 10:24 am
Posts: 792
Location: Formerly of Whelley via The River Caves, but now in the next best thing, Chorley!
Wire squad:
Ryan Atkins, Kevin Brown, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Will Dagger, Brad Dwyer, Kurt Gidley, Jack Hughes, Benjamin Jullien, George King, Tom Lineham, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Andre Savelio, Ashton Sims, Morgan Smith, Joe Westerman, Sam Wilde
'Do you remember when we had that meeting in Orlando? We talked about how we were knocked out the previous year by Leeds. And at the end, I asked you one question. "Do you want to be a semi-final team? Or do you want to do something special?" You all said you wanted to win. But talking is easy – it needed you to believe. It needed you to work hard – harder than you had – and make sacrifices. You did all that. you worked for each other. You stuck together when it was tough. And because of your efforts, you sit here tonight as champions. I'm proud of you. Be proud of yourselves. You've done something special.'
Shaun Wane's post-Grand Final speech. 5th October 2013.
