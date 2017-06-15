WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire Squad

Wire Squad

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:41 am
Edinburgh Warrior
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 30, 2010 10:58 am
Posts: 897
Location: counting the number of thursdays i will need off work
http://www.wiganwarriors.com/#UmFSvT5XJmITSmUf.97

Regards , EW
Regards , EW

Re: Wire Squad

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:45 am
KingRoss11
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat May 14, 2016 11:46 pm
Posts: 151
Location: Out and about in Wigan
Tomkins
Marshall
Gelling
Gildart
Burgess
Williams
Leuluai
Nuuausala
Mcilourm
Sutton
Bateman
Farrell
O'Loughlin

Tautai
Tomkins
Isa
Powell

Re: Wire Squad

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:55 am
stpatricks
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 14, 2005 11:34 am
Posts: 786
Location: Wigan
Sam Tomkins
Liam Marshall
Anthony Gelling
Oliver Gildart
Joe Burgess
George Williams
Thomas Leuluai
Frank-Paul Nuuausala
Michael Mcilorum
Ryan Sutton
Liam Farrell,
Joel Tomkins
Sean O’Loughlin
SUBS
Taulima Tautai
John Bateman
Willie Isa,
Sam Powell

Tom Davies, Jack Wells to miss out, the 17 is the strongest for a while. Burgess had a lot of straooing on againts Leigh so wouldnt be suprised to see Davies in for him.
Wigan home of league

