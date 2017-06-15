Uncle Rico wrote: Wouldn't uncle LJ know?

Oh go on I'll play along Unc, he's in his bedroom throwing darts at a Tony Smith posterMy point about Dagger was he struggled in his own position & if the WG are giving us a clue he is playing on the wing then I don't think it's fair on him or the team to play him in an unfamiliar position & damage his confidence furtherThey will undoubtedly target him & the viable options I was talking about on the wing is Kev scapegoat Penny or if he wants to bring an academy lad in then I know it's a bit radical but what about a WINGER like Taylor Prell or Ryan Jones who knows the positionLike I eluded to in my original post TS is a buffoon & seems intent on ruining this team before he hopefully leaves & sooner rather than later