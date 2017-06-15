WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 Man Squad v Wigan

Re: 19 Man Squad v Wigan

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:41 pm
karetaker
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3099
Location: warrington
Dagger
Atkins
Ratchford
Savelio
Lineham
Brown
Gidley
Cooper
Clark
Sims
Julien
Hughes
Westerman

King
Philbin
Wilde
Smith

Re: 19 Man Squad v Wigan

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:50 pm
wire-flyer
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 49
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
This was posted 2 hours after my team prediction.
http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... ght_wing_/

Where is Jack Johnson?


He has developed asthma as a result of working in Widnes for a month

Re: 19 Man Squad v Wigan

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:08 pm
Uncle Rico
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2977
Location: Stuck in 1982
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
This was posted 2 hours after my team prediction.
http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... ght_wing_/

Where is Jack Johnson?


Wouldn't uncle LJ know?

Re: 19 Man Squad v Wigan

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:48 pm
runningman29
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1405
Location: Warrington
wire-flyer wrote:
He has developed asthma as a result of working in Widnes for a month
Joking aside I deliver there virtually everyday + not just a conjested hell hole most of the time I've got keep my windows closed the smell is that bad.Them workmen must be immune to it working there everyday.

Re: 19 Man Squad v Wigan

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:55 pm
LJWire
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 8:06 am
Posts: 183
Uncle Rico wrote:
Wouldn't uncle LJ know?


Oh go on I'll play along Unc, he's in his bedroom throwing darts at a Tony Smith poster :D

My point about Dagger was he struggled in his own position & if the WG are giving us a clue he is playing on the wing then I don't think it's fair on him or the team to play him in an unfamiliar position & damage his confidence further

They will undoubtedly target him & the viable options I was talking about on the wing is Kev scapegoat Penny or if he wants to bring an academy lad in then I know it's a bit radical but what about a WINGER like Taylor Prell or Ryan Jones who knows the position

Like I eluded to in my original post TS is a buffoon & seems intent on ruining this team before he hopefully leaves & sooner rather than later

Re: 19 Man Squad v Wigan

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:46 am
Uncle Rico
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2977
Location: Stuck in 1982
LJWire wrote:
Oh go on I'll play along Unc, he's in his bedroom throwing darts at a Tony Smith poster :D

My point about Dagger was he struggled in his own position & if the WG are giving us a clue he is playing on the wing then I don't think it's fair on him or the team to play him in an unfamiliar position & damage his confidence further

They will undoubtedly target him & the viable options I was talking about on the wing is Kev scapegoat Penny or if he wants to bring an academy lad in then I know it's a bit radical but what about a WINGER like Taylor Prell or Ryan Jones who knows the position

Like I eluded to in my original post TS is a buffoon & seems intent on ruining this team before he hopefully leaves & sooner rather than later


Thanks LJ I actually agree with your sentiments on the winger situation however my post was in reference to the previous poster requesting an update on Jack Johnson so the first line was sufficient 'playing along' or you could have given an update?

Re: 19 Man Squad v Wigan

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:28 am
LJWire
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 8:06 am
Posts: 183
Uncle Rico wrote:
Thanks LJ I actually agree with your sentiments on the winger situation however my post was in reference to the previous poster requesting an update on Jack Johnson so the first line was sufficient 'playing along' or you could have given an update?


:lol: This is bordering on stalking, I wish i knew, you need to ask TS he must be on here somewhere
