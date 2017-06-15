Builth Wells Wire wrote: 1. Ratchford

2. Dagger

3. Savelio

4. Atkins

5. Lineham

6. Brown

7. Patton

8.Sims

9. Clark

10. Cooper

11. Jullien

12. Hughes

13. Westerman



14. King

15. Gidley

16. Philbin

17. Wilde

It's customary the upcoming academy prospect is shunted to the wing and dependent on form may move to his desired/expected position.. But does Dagger have any experience on the wing or is he a out and out full back? One thing Wigan do have is damaging wingers and would rather he has in at fullback or not at all rather than putting him on Wigan because we have nobody else, if it's not a position he knows well.Heard nothing about Crosby myself, never got started this season for one reason or another, understandably.