Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:28 am
Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:37 am
1. Ratchford
2. Dagger
3. Savelio
4. Atkins
5. Lineham
6. Brown
7. Patton
8.Sims
9. Clark
10. Cooper
11. Jullien
12. Hughes
13. Westerman

14. King
15. Gidley
16. Philbin
17. Wilde

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:43 am
Wigan Squad

http://www.wiganwarriors.com/#UmFSvT5XJmITSmUf.97


Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:00 pm
Have I missed an announcement on Crosby? Was in the squad vs Huddersfield but hasn't been seen since...?

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:17 pm
Alffi_7 wrote:
Have I missed an announcement on Crosby? Was in the squad vs Huddersfield but hasn't been seen since...?


Could be that he and his family are still struggling badly with the loss of their baby. Lets just leave it at that.

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:19 pm
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
1. Ratchford
2. Dagger
3. Savelio
4. Atkins
5. Lineham
6. Brown
7. Patton
8.Sims
9. Clark
10. Cooper
11. Jullien
12. Hughes
13. Westerman

14. King
15. Gidley
16. Philbin
17. Wilde


It's customary the upcoming academy prospect is shunted to the wing and dependent on form may move to his desired/expected position.. But does Dagger have any experience on the wing or is he a out and out full back? One thing Wigan do have is damaging wingers and would rather he has in at fullback or not at all rather than putting him on Wigan because we have nobody else, if it's not a position he knows well.

Heard nothing about Crosby myself, never got started this season for one reason or another, understandably.
Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:51 pm
Edinburgh Warrior wrote:
Wigan Squad

http://www.wiganwarriors.com/#UmFSvT5XJmITSmUf.97


Regards , EW


Looking at that squad, and ours, I'm just glad I'm having to play golf on Saturday afternoon, and can have a quick look in the paper the next morning to see the result so I don't ruin my evening :DRUNK:

Users browsing this forum: acko, Alffi_7, Barbed Wire, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, easyWire, Fatbelly, hatty, Irish Wire, Johnkendal, karetaker, Longbarn Wire, matt6169, moving on..., Or thane, Philth, rollin thunder, runningman29, Sandwich Wire, Smith's Brolly, The All New Chester Wire, Thelonius, tigersteve, wire-flyer, WWRLFC78, zzhead and 348 guests

