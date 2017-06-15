Builth Wells Wire wrote:
1. Ratchford
2. Dagger
3. Savelio
4. Atkins
5. Lineham
6. Brown
7. Patton
8.Sims
9. Clark
10. Cooper
11. Jullien
12. Hughes
13. Westerman
14. King
15. Gidley
16. Philbin
17. Wilde
It's customary the upcoming academy prospect is shunted to the wing and dependent on form may move to his desired/expected position.. But does Dagger have any experience on the wing or is he a out and out full back? One thing Wigan do have is damaging wingers and would rather he has in at fullback or not at all rather than putting him on Wigan because we have nobody else, if it's not a position he knows well.
Heard nothing about Crosby myself, never got started this season for one reason or another, understandably.
