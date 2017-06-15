Henderson: we’re determined to write some history in Toulouse

Andrew Henderson has named his 19 man squad to travel to France this weekend, taking on the as yet unbeaten at home, Toulouse Olympique.



“We are really looking forward to the challenge of going to France and playing there. Toulouse are currently unbeaten at home in the Championship this season, and Sylvain Houles’ squad has been very impressive since promotion to the Championship,” said the London boss.



“However, we are determined as a group to compete hard, write some history and remain on track for what this team has set out to achieve this season.



“The players are performing consistently well – individually and collectively – at present, demonstrated by eight wins from our last eight games. Most importantly, they are enjoying their rugby, playing for and with one another.



“I’m really pleased with the team at present and the performances they are producing, but we will face different threats and challenges from Toulouse this week so we know we have to be better again.



“I have every confidence and belief in the 17 this weekend to deliver a strong performance which hopefully earns us the two points.”



London Broncos v Toulouse Olympique, Saturday 17 June, Stade Ernest Argeles, 3:30pm:



14 Andy Ackers

31 Lewis Bienek

7 William Barthau

15 Eddie Battye

20 Michael Channing

5 Kieran Dixon

19 Ben Evans

23 Matt Gee

11 Daniel Harrison

3 Ben Hellewell

10 Mark Ioane

1 Elliot Kear

17 Mark Offerdahl

26 Api Pewhairangi

13 Jay Pitts

16 Junior Roqica

6 Jarrod Sammut

24 Alex Walker

2 Rhys Williams