atomic wrote: Goodwin won't be coming for a butty or a typewriter.Got to be the Marquee player for 2018/.

Goodwin marquee player? Surely we could pick someone but you get and loads of potential than another Aussie that over 30 and coming making a quick butty in England. He could potentially be playing in championship with SL wages another thing the club don't need as well as Stewart and the rest of them other 30 on big wages