Re: Samisoni Langi

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:24 pm
ColD





Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
I believe dialogue is currently taking place with one of our spot players for an oversea's player to join us for the remainder of this campaign.

It is not however for me to confirm or deny that but I would not post if I did not believe this to be true. I also believe my post is within the spirit of an unofficial fans forum and does not break the AUP, just in case any mod is preparing to issue me with a warning.


Think you've protected yourself there HR :D :D
Breath of fresh air you being back :thumb:


Re: Samisoni Langi

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:28 pm
ChutneyFanatic



Won't be impressed if he does sign. If we manage to get a free quota space, I'd head in for SKD.

Re: Samisoni Langi

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:58 pm
charlie caroli






ChutneyFanatic wrote:
Won't be impressed if he does sign. If we manage to get a free quota space, I'd head in for SKD.

Who is Skd ,Chuts?

Re: Samisoni Langi

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:04 pm
ChutneyFanatic



charlie caroli wrote:
Who is Skd ,Chuts?

Shaun Kenny-Dowall, recently sacked from Sydney.

Re: Samisoni Langi

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:07 pm
Cokey






charlie caroli wrote:
Who is Skd ,Chuts?

:lol:
Ian, I was thinking SKD typewriters on Railway road at first. :D

It's Shaun Kenny-Dowall, BTW - He'll be off to the Newcastle Knights after his court case next week depending on the outcome.

The Knights had offered Kenny-Dowall a three-year deal worth more than $1.2 million prior to the NRL flyer being charged by police.

http://www.foxsports.com.au/nrl/nrl-pre ... d57396f889


Re: Samisoni Langi

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:11 pm
charlie caroli






ChutneyFanatic wrote:
Shaun Kenny-Dowall, recently sacked from Sydney.

Never heard of him. :thumb:

Re: Samisoni Langi

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:14 pm
charlie caroli






Cokey wrote:
:lol:
Ian, I was thinking SKD typewriters on Railway road at first. :D

It's Shaun Kenny-Dowall, BTW - He'll be off to the Newcastle Knights after his court case next week depending on the outcome.

The Knights had offered Kenny-Dowall a three-year deal worth more than $1.2 million prior to the NRL flyer being charged by police.

http://www.foxsports.com.au/nrl/nrl-pre ... d57396f889

All these players folk keep saying we are signing,where's the money coming from?And we don't have any space on our quota list.

Re: Samisoni Langi

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:29 pm
atomic





Goodwin won't be coming for a butty or a typewriter.Got to be the Marquee player for 2018/.


Re: Samisoni Langi

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:08 pm
Ste100Centurions




Langi has only played a few games for Roosters *early on* & hasn't even played for Penrith !

If he is THAT GOOD why doesn't he get picked ?

& there is no space (unless WT is de-registered & Dayne retires earlier than planned).

Re: Samisoni Langi

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:13 pm
atomic





He's been out for a full season.

