Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:

I believe dialogue is currently taking place with one of our spot players for an oversea's player to join us for the remainder of this campaign.



It is not however for me to confirm or deny that but I would not post if I did not believe this to be true. I also believe my post is within the spirit of an unofficial fans forum and does not break the AUP, just in case any mod is preparing to issue me with a warning.