NEwildcat wrote: How about doing away with Thursday night matches altogether?

The Thursday Night game!I completely understand why many (most/all) would be opposed to this. The Sky introduction of this nightmare for The Championship has possibly produced the lowest crowds (live and on television) that football has ever seen. It would seem logical that this would also apply to Rugby League.However, the two sports have sold their souls to Sky and have to adhere to their masters beck and call. If they say that they must show live games on a Thursday as they have nothing else to broadcast, then so be it!I hadn't realised till recently that Super League clubs had so many games played outside of Saturday & Sunday. This must be a nightmare for all fans to attend on a regular basis. For me football should be Saturday at 3.00pm and I thought RL should be Sunday at 3.00pm (or when the majority of fans deem to be the correct day & time).As a football man, I was one of the few that knew the video referee only operated for televised matches. The majority of us in the south thought this happened at ALL Super League games. Is this generally welcomed by supporters, or should it be all matches or none?Anyhow, to be contrary, I'm really looking forward to watching Sky at 8.00 this evening. Hopefully I will see Wakefield book a semi final place!