NEwildcat wrote:
How about doing away with Thursday night matches altogether?
The Thursday Night game!
I completely understand why many (most/all) would be opposed to this. The Sky introduction of this nightmare for The Championship has possibly produced the lowest crowds (live and on television) that football has ever seen. It would seem logical that this would also apply to Rugby League.
However, the two sports have sold their souls to Sky and have to adhere to their masters beck and call. If they say that they must show live games on a Thursday as they have nothing else to broadcast, then so be it!
I hadn't realised till recently that Super League clubs had so many games played outside of Saturday & Sunday. This must be a nightmare for all fans to attend on a regular basis. For me football should be Saturday at 3.00pm and I thought RL should be Sunday at 3.00pm (or when the majority of fans deem to be the correct day & time).
As a football man, I was one of the few that knew the video referee only operated for televised matches. The majority of us in the south thought this happened at ALL Super League games. Is this generally welcomed by supporters, or should it be all matches or none?
Anyhow, to be contrary, I'm really looking forward to watching Sky at 8.00 this evening. Hopefully I will see Wakefield book a semi final place!
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:45 pm
3078 tonight at Salford. Thursday won't have helped but they deserve better than that.
Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:07 pm
Sacred Cow wrote:
3078 tonight at Salford. Thursday won't have helped but they deserve better than that.
And we took a good following for a Thursday night.
Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:30 am
I would also scrap Thursday night games and only have the televised game played on Friday.
It is nothing short of stupidity from the RFL, especially when they are also looking at minimum standards, which looks at attendances.
The RFL really arent fit for purpose
Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:55 am
NEwildcat wrote:
How about doing away with Thursday night matches altogether?
+1
Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:56 am
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
And we took a good following for a Thursday night.
We could've done with another 17 making the effort to travel though.
Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:28 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
I would also scrap Thursday night games and only have the televised game played on Friday.
It is nothing short of stupidity from the RFL, especially when they are also looking at minimum standards, which looks at attendances.
The RFL really arent fit for purpose
+2
Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:04 pm
Our sport has become Sky TV fodder.
No thought given to the actual sport, the fans, the players or anyone.
All they want is something that they can get on the cheap (RL has sold itself very cheaply in comparison to other sports) and they want maximum tv coverage, to fill their screens and sell advertising.
I'm surprised that we haven't moved to playing 4 x 20 quarters, so that they can sell even more advertising, perhaps that will come in the near future.
Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:10 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
I'm surprised that we haven't moved to playing 4 x 20 quarters, so that they can sell even more advertising, perhaps that will come in the near future.
Which they will dress up as for player welfare and not for money reasons.
