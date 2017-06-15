WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Thursday night games

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Thursday night games

 
Post a reply

Re: Thursday night games

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 5:54 pm
Bornin Chesham Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun May 28, 2017 6:00 pm
Posts: 5
NEwildcat wrote:
How about doing away with Thursday night matches altogether?

The Thursday Night game!

I completely understand why many (most/all) would be opposed to this. The Sky introduction of this nightmare for The Championship has possibly produced the lowest crowds (live and on television) that football has ever seen. It would seem logical that this would also apply to Rugby League.

However, the two sports have sold their souls to Sky and have to adhere to their masters beck and call. If they say that they must show live games on a Thursday as they have nothing else to broadcast, then so be it!

I hadn't realised till recently that Super League clubs had so many games played outside of Saturday & Sunday. This must be a nightmare for all fans to attend on a regular basis. For me football should be Saturday at 3.00pm and I thought RL should be Sunday at 3.00pm (or when the majority of fans deem to be the correct day & time).

As a football man, I was one of the few that knew the video referee only operated for televised matches. The majority of us in the south thought this happened at ALL Super League games. Is this generally welcomed by supporters, or should it be all matches or none?

Anyhow, to be contrary, I'm really looking forward to watching Sky at 8.00 this evening. Hopefully I will see Wakefield book a semi final place!

Re: Thursday night games

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:45 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1369
3078 tonight at Salford. Thursday won't have helped but they deserve better than that.

Re: Thursday night games

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:07 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1820
Sacred Cow wrote:
3078 tonight at Salford. Thursday won't have helped but they deserve better than that.

And we took a good following for a Thursday night.

Re: Thursday night games

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:30 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1449
I would also scrap Thursday night games and only have the televised game played on Friday.

It is nothing short of stupidity from the RFL, especially when they are also looking at minimum standards, which looks at attendances.

The RFL really arent fit for purpose

Re: Thursday night games

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:55 am
King Street Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2759
Location: WF4
NEwildcat wrote:
How about doing away with Thursday night matches altogether?


+1
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Re: Thursday night games

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:56 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5952
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
And we took a good following for a Thursday night.


We could've done with another 17 making the effort to travel though.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, Brian Maiden, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, freddyfox73, Horbury Cat, Iggy79, Jizzer, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, PopTart, supercat, vastman, wakeyrule, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 346 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,586,4561,57376,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM