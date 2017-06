I've always been of the view that if a match is not televised then it should only be played on a Saturday or a Sunday. It then gives a realistic chance for the more keen fans (who like going to away matches) a realistic opportunity to go. I'm sick of missing matches because it is unrealistic for me to hope to arrive at the ground on time. With the roadworks on the M62 (is there ever a time when there isn't roadworks?) make it even more of a challenge at the moment.



However I feel like I moan in vain. Clubs like Saints and Wigan are less interested in receiving my hard earned money then their fans complain about the "poor" travelling support.