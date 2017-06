Willzay wrote: The RFL are contemplating moving kick off times for Thursday games earlier. It's official- they are mad. How do they think that will improve attendances, especially with cross Pennines matches.

You'd have to say that if they move Thursday (or Friday IMO) matches to an earlier kick-off then they need to make sure they are not cross-pennines matches.Getting across the M62 for an 8pm kick off is bad enough if you've been working all day - any earlier would be absolute madness and would see swindling numbers of away fans