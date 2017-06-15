WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Say hello

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Say hello

 
Post a reply

Say hello

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:03 am
Spookdownunder Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 169
Hey guys

I'm back in the UK for a few days and will be at Salford tonight in the crowd with you all ... say hello if you like... but

The real reason for my post is that I would love to get some photos of Belle Vue before I go home to Australia and I'm not sure how I go about that ... I guess it will be my last chance to see the old girl ... does anyone have any advice on how I can do this ???

Thanks

Spook (andyt)

Re: Say hello

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:44 am
financialtimes User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1188
Send a message to Michael Carter on here (Daddycool) I'm sure he'll be more than accomadating :thumb:
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Image

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, acko, alegend, altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, bigalf, captaincaveman, coco the fullback, Don Fox Fan 1, dull nickname, eastardsley, Fordy, Joe Banjo, lampyboy, Mr Bliss, musson, NEwildcat, PHe, REDWHITEANDBLUE, rlfan, RWB, Spookdownunder, Towns88, Trinity 61, upthecats, wakeyrule, Wildthing, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 259 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,585,9321,70176,0364,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM