http://www.hornetsrugbyleague.co.uk/article/49773/kilshaw-gets-his-man-as-walker-returns Signed for Rochdale til the end of the season. Last we have seen of him in a Trinity shirt i should imagine.

Shame for the lad if so, put a lot of commitment in traveling from over the hills to Wakey on a regular basis. Not let us down when played. What ever happens, good luck to the lad