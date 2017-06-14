WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Anthony Walker

Anthony Walker

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:43 pm
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1361
Signed for Rochdale til the end of the season. Last we have seen of him in a Trinity shirt i should imagine.

http://www.hornetsrugbyleague.co.uk/article/49773/kilshaw-gets-his-man-as-walker-returns

Re: Anthony Walker

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:52 pm
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3102
Sacred Cow wrote:
Signed for Rochdale til the end of the season. Last we have seen of him in a Trinity shirt i should imagine.

http://www.hornetsrugbyleague.co.uk/article/49773/kilshaw-gets-his-man-as-walker-returns

Shame for the lad if so, put a lot of commitment in traveling from over the hills to Wakey on a regular basis. Not let us down when played. What ever happens, good luck to the lad :CLAP:

