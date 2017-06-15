sir adrian morley wrote: yes..i tell this to the footy brigade at work how leeds were champs when finishing 5th and we won the league that year and all we got was a shiny plate,,stupid was the responce well sumert like that

How do association football fans not understand it? Do they not watch ANY others sports? Because rugby league, the other rugby, Gridiron, basketball, field hockey, ice hockey, netball... leagues all over the world are all run with a play-off system. And even association football is in some leagues around the world including the Argentine league.But by loving God do I wish the RFL would just stick with something. I'm sick to loving death of the constant changes. For me it's one of the primary reasons the sport has been going backwards. It's becoming a joke! I wish the RLIF would bring in a law that meant that league cannot change formats for a decade after a previous change.