Re: 2018 season

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:40 am
Smith's Brolly wrote:
6:30pm Ko's have been mooted.


Yeh that will work NOT travelling to or from say Hull for a 6.30 pm kick off just wont work for fans, even if they done it for more local sides you would still basically have ppl having to go straight from work, all to make little Tommy happy lol.

Re: 2018 season

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:11 pm
wire-flyer wrote:
All joking aside, I think any league competition loses credibility as soon as you start muddling it up with extra fixtures (magic weekend ), playoffs and finals, when the regular season has done the job of finding the best and most consistently good team already.


\err magic weekend forms part of the regular season only played at a different stadium please elaborate on how that affects the credibility ??

Re: 2018 season

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:12 pm
karetaker wrote:
Yeh that will work NOT travelling to or from say Hull for a 6.30 pm kick off just wont work for fans, even if they done it for more local sides you would still basically have ppl having to go straight from work, all to make little Tommy happy lol.

R.F.L. and Sky not bothered about fans opinions before so why start now.

Re: 2018 season

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:14 pm
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
\err magic weekend forms part of the regular season only played at a different stadium please elaborate on how that affects the credibility ??

As in, we play Wigan three times in the year which may or may not be a more difficult extra game than say.. Widnes (apologies)
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: 2018 season

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:33 pm
Ridiculous. Why can't they just leave things alone? Like to think they're innovative and forward thinking but they're just changing things for the sake of changing them.

Ending the regular season after 23 rounds and starting the Super 8's on zero points? If you can't win the LLS and aren't in any danger of missing out on the top eight with four or five games to play, then what's the point?

Very harsh on a team top or near the top having to start on zero and on equal footing than a team who may just squeeze in the top eight.

The systems flawed now, it'll be even more flawed if these changes go through.

Every minute matters though of course.
Re: 2018 season

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:52 pm
wire-flyer wrote:
Does anyone else wish Super League was just a 'first past the post' league system? i.e. finish first - win the title.

Nice and simple.

NO - cos that would probably also mean that bottom of the table is relegated - i.e. us the way we are going!!!

Re: 2018 season

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:56 pm
Smith's Brolly wrote:
As in, we play Wigan three times in the year which may or may not be a more difficult extra game than say.. Widnes (apologies)


Precisely

Re: 2018 season

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:41 pm
wire-flyer wrote:
Does anyone else wish Super League was just a 'first past the post' league system? i.e. finish first - win the title.

Nice and simple.

yes..i tell this to the footy brigade at work how leeds were champs when finishing 5th and we won the league that year and all we got was a shiny plate,,stupid was the responce well sumert like that

Re: 2018 season

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:46 pm
Yeah I had a similar conversation with a friend that year

Re: 2018 season

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:11 pm
Why not make it a 23 match season. First past the post wins the title. Better quality games with more preparation time. No double weekends and time for proper international games.
Will ensure better player welfare and should improve the standard of the game.
Although not rocket science no doubt it will be shot down in flames
Previous

