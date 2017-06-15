|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3099
Location: warrington
|
Smith's Brolly wrote:
6:30pm Ko's have been mooted.
Yeh that will work NOT travelling to or from say Hull for a 6.30 pm kick off just wont work for fans, even if they done it for more local sides you would still basically have ppl having to go straight from work, all to make little Tommy happy lol.
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:11 pm
|
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 582
|
wire-flyer wrote:
All joking aside, I think any league competition loses credibility as soon as you start muddling it up with extra fixtures (magic weekend ), playoffs and finals, when the regular season has done the job of finding the best and most consistently good team already.
\err magic weekend forms part of the regular season only played at a different stadium please elaborate on how that affects the credibility ??
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:12 pm
|
Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2005 9:14 pm
Posts: 860
Location: Irish Republic
|
karetaker wrote:
Yeh that will work NOT travelling to or from say Hull for a 6.30 pm kick off just wont work for fans, even if they done it for more local sides you would still basically have ppl having to go straight from work, all to make little Tommy happy lol.
R.F.L. and Sky not bothered about fans opinions before so why start now.
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:14 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 191
|
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
\err magic weekend forms part of the regular season only played at a different stadium please elaborate on how that affects the credibility ??
As in, we play Wigan three times in the year which may or may not be a more difficult extra game than say.. Widnes (apologies)
|
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:33 pm
|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 140
|
Ridiculous. Why can't they just leave things alone? Like to think they're innovative and forward thinking but they're just changing things for the sake of changing them.
Ending the regular season after 23 rounds and starting the Super 8's on zero points? If you can't win the LLS and aren't in any danger of missing out on the top eight with four or five games to play, then what's the point?
Very harsh on a team top or near the top having to start on zero and on equal footing than a team who may just squeeze in the top eight.
The systems flawed now, it'll be even more flawed if these changes go through.
Every minute matters though of course.
|
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;
Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012
Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:52 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 24, 2009 2:01 pm
Posts: 795
Location: Warrington
|
wire-flyer wrote:
Does anyone else wish Super League was just a 'first past the post' league system? i.e. finish first - win the title.
Nice and simple.
NO - cos that would probably also mean that bottom of the table is relegated - i.e. us the way we are going!!!
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:56 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 47
|
Smith's Brolly wrote:
As in, we play Wigan three times in the year which may or may not be a more difficult extra game than say.. Widnes (apologies)
Precisely
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:41 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6599
Location: Home sweet home
|
wire-flyer wrote:
Does anyone else wish Super League was just a 'first past the post' league system? i.e. finish first - win the title.
Nice and simple.
yes..i tell this to the footy brigade at work how leeds were champs when finishing 5th and we won the league that year and all we got was a shiny plate,,stupid was the responce well sumert like that
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:46 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 47
|
Yeah I had a similar conversation with a friend that year
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, HOOF HEARTED, Irish Wire, karetaker, Man Mountain, marathonman, moving on..., Sandwich Wire, scottty, silver2, Smith's Brolly, The Riddler, thelinesman, upsetzombie, wire-flyer, wolfie wales, WWRLFC78 and 246 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
|