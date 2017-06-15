Ridiculous. Why can't they just leave things alone? Like to think they're innovative and forward thinking but they're just changing things for the sake of changing them.



Ending the regular season after 23 rounds and starting the Super 8's on zero points? If you can't win the LLS and aren't in any danger of missing out on the top eight with four or five games to play, then what's the point?



Very harsh on a team top or near the top having to start on zero and on equal footing than a team who may just squeeze in the top eight.



The systems flawed now, it'll be even more flawed if these changes go through.



Every minute matters though of course.