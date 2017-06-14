Cross Hills Cougar wrote:

Home kit - revival of Challenge Cup semi final red shirt with white and green diagonal sash and white and green piping down sleeves, white shorts

Away kit - Black shirt with red and green chevron on chest only, black shorts. Red & green socks with both.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pO_DeT1PUw Hoping club will have 2018 squad signed and 2018 kits in shop before Christmas. How about?

Not a bad suggestion. Quite like the sound of it. I still think though that a traditional white kit with red & green vee and minimum other clutter would go down really well and be a great seller amongst fans. I could guarantee two sales straight away. I do like the sound of the black away kit mind...