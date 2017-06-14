WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 kit

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Keighley Cougars 2018 kit

 
Post a reply

2018 kit

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:54 pm
Cross Hills Cougar Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jan 01, 2014 9:43 pm
Posts: 299
Hoping club will have 2018 squad signed and 2018 kits in shop before Christmas. How about? -
Home kit - revival of Challenge Cup semi final red shirt with white and green diagonal sash and white and green piping down sleeves, white shorts
Away kit - Black shirt with red and green chevron on chest only, black shorts. Red & green socks with both.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pO_DeT1PUw

Re: 2018 kit

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:56 pm
this_cougar_outfit Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Oct 03, 2011 1:16 pm
Posts: 225
No chance! Every year we seem to be 'let down by the kit suppliers'.

Re: 2018 kit

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:18 pm
CountyDurhamCougar User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2011 9:56 am
Posts: 458
Location: Houghton le Spring, County Durham
Cross Hills Cougar wrote:
Hoping club will have 2018 squad signed and 2018 kits in shop before Christmas. How about? -
Home kit - revival of Challenge Cup semi final red shirt with white and green diagonal sash and white and green piping down sleeves, white shorts
Away kit - Black shirt with red and green chevron on chest only, black shorts. Red & green socks with both.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pO_DeT1PUw


Not a bad suggestion. Quite like the sound of it. I still think though that a traditional white kit with red & green vee and minimum other clutter would go down really well and be a great seller amongst fans. I could guarantee two sales straight away. I do like the sound of the black away kit mind...
We are from Keighley. We are NOT Bradfordians.

Re: 2018 kit

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 2:35 pm
Hello Trouble! User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 25, 2013 2:23 pm
Posts: 460
Location: Keighley
this_cougar_outfit wrote:
No chance! Every year we seem to be 'let down by the kit suppliers'.


From my own experiences with Buy Sports Kit, let down is an understatement.
Just a simple Keighley fan way in over his head...

Twitter: @JRCSport

I WANT TO BE A COUGAR RANGER!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Hello Trouble! and 21 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Keighley Cougars




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,593,6631,80076,0644,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
13
- 12CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM