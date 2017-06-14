WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New format talks

Board index Kingstone Press Championship London Broncos New format talks

 
Post a reply

New format talks

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:16 pm
northernbloke Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 3
Listening to bbc SL round up and views on what any change to the league format should be was quite interesting.
I think JP was spot on with his thoughts, 2 leagues with each team playing home and away then a top 6 play off in both leagues. SL obviously for GF championship for the team to be promoted. I know some folk don't like the play off games for promotion, but at least that way it keeps every game relevant. He even suggested maybe increasing the no of teams in SL.
For me I think the 8s although interesting as a concept makes the game structure far to complicated for any new fans that are attracted to the game. The only other option I think is go back to franchise where in effect teams buy there place in the top flight.
Wonder what the RFL and super league will go for

Re: New format talks

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:53 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5230
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Didn't JP complain about to many games

I think it should be one up one down with the team coming up getting one years protection from relegation.
Mac out!

Re: New format talks

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:42 pm
northernbloke Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 3
Might be wrong, but I thought JP was more talking about how many times the same teams play each other, cas and Leeds could end up playing each other 5 times this season. He suggested a bigger league so if they went back to 14 teams home and away would be 26 games during season then play offs, with suggestion that magic should be a 9s comp.
Only problem with straight one up one down is the season can be wrapped up with 5 or 6 weeks to go, hence the end of season play offs

Re: New format talks

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:32 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5230
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Micky i think there are pros and cons of all systems. My issue with the play offs we see in soccer and rugby is that a team finishing 6th (soccer) for example can get promoted

Im not sure what is right. Straight P&R where teams go bust and get relegated isn't the answer either. Its not easy but we need to incentivise clubs who want to aspire to the higher leagues.
Mac out!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ronniequin, wire-quin and 33 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,585,8761,43476,0364,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM