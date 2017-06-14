Listening to bbc SL round up and views on what any change to the league format should be was quite interesting.

I think JP was spot on with his thoughts, 2 leagues with each team playing home and away then a top 6 play off in both leagues. SL obviously for GF championship for the team to be promoted. I know some folk don't like the play off games for promotion, but at least that way it keeps every game relevant. He even suggested maybe increasing the no of teams in SL.

For me I think the 8s although interesting as a concept makes the game structure far to complicated for any new fans that are attracted to the game. The only other option I think is go back to franchise where in effect teams buy there place in the top flight.

Wonder what the RFL and super league will go for