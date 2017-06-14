WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - T&A today, Wed

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 12:51 pm
Bulliac
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002
Posts: 9432
Location: Bradbados
I wonder if the T&A have got the same proof reading and fact checking system as used on the club website?

Today they had a potted history of the club and it contained an error in the first line. The club was formed in 1863 and joined the Rugby Union immediately. Not sure how they managed that as the RFU wasn't formed until 1871 - Bradford Football Club,Northern, Bulls always ahead of the game! :WALL:
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 12:57 pm
weighman
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003
Posts: 6477
Just a small detail .

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 1:45 pm
Bulliac
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002
Posts: 9432
Location: Bradbados
Well, yes it is a small detail but it becomes a matter of trust. If errors, 'small details', are allowed to stand uncorrected, how can you trust the rest? I mean, this sort of error isn't merely opinion it is presented as 'fact' - a 'fact' which is easily checkable and demonstrably untrue.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:09 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 26762
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I agree Bulliac. It's sloppy and lazy reporting.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

