I wonder if the T&A have got the same proof reading and fact checking system as used on the club website?
Today they had a potted history of the club and it contained an error in the first line. The club was formed in 1863 and joined the Rugby Union immediately. Not sure how they managed that as the RFU wasn't formed until 1871 - Bradford Football Club,Northern, Bulls always ahead of the game!
