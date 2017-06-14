WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Challenge Cup Final Fixture Mix Up

Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:28 am
casben
Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2008 12:22 pm
Posts: 118
Tottenham Hotspurs are apparently playing a home fixture (Wembley for the 2017 season) against Burnley on 26th August. Hopefully the Challenge Cup takes precedent and Tottenham will re-arrange?

Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:37 am
Smith's Brolly
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 184
*Tottenham have said that the home encounter against Burnley on August 26 will need to be rescheduled as it is on the same day as the Rugby League Challenge Cup Final - Spurs also confirmed they are in discussions with Burnley over the matter.

http://www.skysports.com/football/news/ ... gue-201718
Don't know how it managed to happen. .
Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:39 am
Smith's Brolly
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 184
Free promotion of the final mind..
Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:40 am
Fully
Joined: Sun Jan 23, 2005 8:04 pm
Posts: 8309
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Don't know how it managed to happen. .


Because the Premier League don't look further than their nose end and think they are the number one priority and everyone has to bow down to them?
Wed Jun 14, 2017 12:02 pm
PrinterThe
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 365
Some Spurs fans actually saying the rugby should be the game that is moved :lol: . Bit rich considering they are only lodging there for one season and the CC Final takes place there every year. Moving a football game to Sunday or Monday night is easy and happens frequently and that will be the likely outcome or possible reverse their fixtures with Burnley so that they play away at Burnley that weekend.

Wed Jun 14, 2017 12:49 pm
yorksguy1865
Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1086
Location: Inside my own head
Fully wrote:
Because the Premier League don't look further than their nose end and think they are the number one priority and everyone has to bow down to them?


This.

Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:07 pm
shinymcshine
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1287
Fully wrote:
Because the Premier League don't look further than their nose end and think they are the number one priority and everyone has to bow down to them?


Do you know this, or are you just trying to pass your opinion off as a fact ?

Like all the occasions when people blame the RFL for all ills, I'd assume that the club has the responsibility of informing when their facility is and is not available, and adjustments would be made accordingly. If they did not do this then I don't know why the PL is to blame (unless of course your referring to the PL in its entirety, clubs, administration, governing body & all)?

