WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Whitehaven v Doncaster 25/6/17 3pm

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Doncaster RLFC Whitehaven v Doncaster 25/6/17 3pm

 
Post a reply

Re: Whitehaven v Doncaster 25/6/17 3pm

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 2:45 pm
Double Movement User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1351
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
weighman wrote:
Rawsthorne , had 1 game with us D-R from Hull , has gone on loan to Leigh for a month .

Any comment , cannot blame Hull , its just the whole dual -reg thing .

COYD


I suppose there are a couple of points: Hull probably feel he's going to develop more by playing in Super League, and that he's ready for that challenge; plus Leigh are probably going to be paying his wages, whereas I presume players on DR get paid by their parent club.

It's probably a better deal for Hull that he plays at Leigh.

I'm not sure the loan system is any better as the parent club can usually recall a player if they need him. The parent club always has the upper hand. Teams like the Dons need to try to cover everything themselves wherever possible as that is the only way to have full control. That in itself brings potential issues though because if you have a very large squad players get fed up if they don't play.

If I were a coach, I think I'd try to go with season-long loans with no recall clauses, and only use other loans/DR if the squad was depleted through injuries.

Re: Whitehaven v Doncaster 25/6/17 3pm

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 3:10 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6498
With a loan deal at least you get the player for a month.
o/t Leigh & Sheffield have terminated their D-Reg agreement.

COYD

Re: Whitehaven v Doncaster 25/6/17 3pm

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 4:17 pm
Double Movement User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1351
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
weighman wrote:
With a loan deal at least you get the player for a month.
o/t Leigh & Sheffield have terminated their D-Reg agreement.

COYD


Yes you do get the player for a month but the parent club can end the arrangement if they wish. I agree it may reduce some of the uncertainty but it doesn't remove it.

I'm guessing that a loan deal involves the club who take the player paying his wages or a percentage of the wages. I'd imagine DR means the parent club pay the bill.

Does anyone know for certain what the wages rules are for DR and Loans? Or is it down to the clubs to sort out how they want to work it?

Re: Whitehaven v Doncaster 25/6/17 3pm

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 4:27 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6498
I am sure with loans the receiving club pay a fee not sure about the salary. With d-r the players club pay his salary .

Not 100% , I am sure someone will correct me if I am wrong . Would be a good question for ITD.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Double Movement, Harworthdon and 39 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,589,4611,87876,0504,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM