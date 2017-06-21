weighman wrote: Rawsthorne , had 1 game with us D-R from Hull , has gone on loan to Leigh for a month .



Any comment , cannot blame Hull , its just the whole dual -reg thing .



I suppose there are a couple of points: Hull probably feel he's going to develop more by playing in Super League, and that he's ready for that challenge; plus Leigh are probably going to be paying his wages, whereas I presume players on DR get paid by their parent club.It's probably a better deal for Hull that he plays at Leigh.I'm not sure the loan system is any better as the parent club can usually recall a player if they need him. The parent club always has the upper hand. Teams like the Dons need to try to cover everything themselves wherever possible as that is the only way to have full control. That in itself brings potential issues though because if you have a very large squad players get fed up if they don't play.If I were a coach, I think I'd try to go with season-long loans with no recall clauses, and only use other loans/DR if the squad was depleted through injuries.