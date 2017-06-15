WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Giants Vs Satins predictions

Re: Giants Vs Satins predictions

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:46 pm
golcargiant65
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jul 12, 2011 6:06 pm
Posts: 297
huddersfield 37-20 st helens

Re: Giants Vs Satins predictions

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:31 pm
saint joe
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Oct 06, 2008 6:28 pm
Posts: 179
giants 22 - 23 saints

Re: Giants Vs Satins predictions

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:39 am
nolano87
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Feb 06, 2005 1:33 pm
Posts: 156
Giants 32-20 saints

Re: Giants Vs Satins predictions

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:55 pm
adamhuddsgiant
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 18, 2011 12:26 pm
Posts: 1028
Location: huddersfield
Giants 33 - 20 saints
