Bulliac wrote: It's interesting that you've heard rumours about staying full time if/when we're relegated. There are dozens of rumours flying around (something has to fill the information vacuum, I guess) but I confess I've not heard that specific one, other than with the whole 'Koucash is taking over' saga. Given the shortage of money which appears to be available this year and the expected drop off in spectator interest that relegation would cause, like many I fully expected going part time next year if we keep the same owners.



The scenario of a full time side playing in champ 1 does sound intriguing, in many ways a bit like our ex-SL players in the first season in the Championship. I think you're correct and it would be a great test for a the coach. For what it's worth, I don't think it would be an easy ride, by any means.

I'm only going off other rumours not claiming to be in the know or anything. All im saying there must be a reason for Toovey to hang around until this late in the season without his visa. I could be completely wrong and more than likely am. Totally agree on the lack of money and how it is. I'm as sceptical as everyone else just maybe hoping there is some reasoning behind it.If it did end up the case like you say could have the same scenario as we had with lack of motivation in players. But Toronto are making a good fist of keeping motivated although Rowley must put something in the water to have his players foaming at the mouth