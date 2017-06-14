WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - At last.Geoff has his Visa

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 3:34 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I agree with pretty much what everyone is saying regarding that Toovey's VISA won't make a difference really considering that he has probably coached all year anyway.

What I do take from this however is that this Bradford Bulls company can now get VISA's so hopefully this will mean a couple of reinforcements before the Championship Shield (doubtful though). Imagine if Pheonix could have held off a little longer! Could have had an extra player/half leading up to the business end of the season and with Keyes and Chisholm out could have proved worthwhile!

Another thing I am taking from this is that if Toovey has just got it and is still here then it looks like he will be here next season too. If this is true then coupled with the fact we can now get VISA's I would expect a couple of overseas signings in the off season.



Well GLedhills been tweeting about at least one new player before this weekends game. Doesnt say whether thats just a loanee though.

Re: At last.Geoff has his Visa

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:26 pm
Toovey stating there is "Lots going on behind the scenes right now" during his Pulse Radio interview. Wonder if we're about to bring anybody in now that the Visa issues are sorted?
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
//www.bullbuilder.co.uk/

Re: At last.Geoff has his Visa

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:56 pm
Bulliac wrote:
It's interesting that you've heard rumours about staying full time if/when we're relegated. There are dozens of rumours flying around (something has to fill the information vacuum, I guess) but I confess I've not heard that specific one, other than with the whole 'Koucash is taking over' saga. Given the shortage of money which appears to be available this year and the expected drop off in spectator interest that relegation would cause, like many I fully expected going part time next year if we keep the same owners.

The scenario of a full time side playing in champ 1 does sound intriguing, in many ways a bit like our ex-SL players in the first season in the Championship. I think you're correct and it would be a great test for a the coach. For what it's worth, I don't think it would be an easy ride, by any means.


I'm only going off other rumours not claiming to be in the know or anything. All im saying there must be a reason for Toovey to hang around until this late in the season without his visa. I could be completely wrong and more than likely am. Totally agree on the lack of money and how it is. I'm as sceptical as everyone else just maybe hoping there is some reasoning behind it.

If it did end up the case like you say could have the same scenario as we had with lack of motivation in players. But Toronto are making a good fist of keeping motivated although Rowley must put something in the water to have his players foaming at the mouth

Re: At last.Geoff has his Visa

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:39 am
thepimp007 wrote:
I'm only going off other rumours not claiming to be in the know or anything. All im saying there must be a reason for Toovey to hang around until this late in the season without his visa. I could be completely wrong and more than likely am. Totally agree on the lack of money and how it is. I'm as sceptical as everyone else just maybe hoping there is some reasoning behind it.

If it did end up the case like you say could have the same scenario as we had with lack of motivation in players. But Toronto are making a good fist of keeping motivated although Rowley must put something in the water to have his players foaming at the mouth

Players foaming at the mouth....he hasn't got the Barlows back has he!

Just looking for the simple explanation... :lol:
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: At last.Geoff has his Visa

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:42 am
Bulliac wrote:
Players foaming at the mouth....he hasn't got the Barlows back has he!

Just looking for the simple explanation... :lol:


:lol: :lol:
Who is online

