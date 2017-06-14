Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:

I agree with pretty much what everyone is saying regarding that Toovey's VISA won't make a difference really considering that he has probably coached all year anyway.



What I do take from this however is that this Bradford Bulls company can now get VISA's so hopefully this will mean a couple of reinforcements before the Championship Shield (doubtful though). Imagine if Pheonix could have held off a little longer! Could have had an extra player/half leading up to the business end of the season and with Keyes and Chisholm out could have proved worthwhile!



Another thing I am taking from this is that if Toovey has just got it and is still here then it looks like he will be here next season too. If this is true then coupled with the fact we can now get VISA's I would expect a couple of overseas signings in the off season.