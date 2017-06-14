Bulliac wrote: Because it was the best offer he'd had, perhaps?



I risk repeating myself, I know. Geoff isn't a super dooper coach from Aus, he's a former super dooper player who took over his former team and led a top quality side to the Premiership. He then led the team through a period of decline before losing his job. He's here, I guess, because it was the best offer on the table. Hell, would Wayne Bennett have hung around half a season waiting for his new club to be in the position of sponsoring him for a visa? I really am baffled by the number of fans who seem to think he's some kind of superstar coaching guru.



Geoff may well turn out to be the answer to all our prayers, let's hope so, but there's little on his CV which suggests he's going to build a side from scratch and get us back into SL.

Oh dont get me wrong I dont think he is a genius coach and ultimately his shall we say old school ways of shouting and balling probably dont do any favours when the players heads drop. He was supposedly earning a good living as a chartered accountant before coming over. I would personally rather have Smith in charge. I just feel for someone to drop everything come halfway round the world he must have some promise of some kind to hang about the length of time he had.Also if rumours turn out to be true and we stay full time next season regardless of division, theoretically we will offer players probably too good for CH2 better than they will get elsewhere but be too good for that level to get us up and we still wont see how good a coach he will be