Fr13daY
Strong-running second rower
Wed Jun 14, 2017 10:31 am
The downside being that you'd have to listen to RHP's show...
Wed Jun 14, 2017 12:37 pm
thepimp007 wrote:
Going from the other thread (while we wait for the minutes of the meeting haha) i'm sure if he wasn't going to be here next season they wouldn't have kept pursuing the Visa. Toovey could have walked away without officially being in charge this season. For me this is a massive point in the direction that we will be around next season. Why on god's green earth would Toovey, who knows we are 98% relegated be happy taking a club on in CH1 without the promise of being backed to get straight back up
Because it was the best offer he'd had, perhaps?
I risk repeating myself, I know. Geoff isn't a super dooper coach from Aus, he's a former super dooper player who took over his former team and led a top quality side to the Premiership. He then led the team through a period of decline before losing his job. He's here, I guess, because it was the best offer on the table. Hell, would Wayne Bennett have hung around half a season waiting for his new club to be in the position of sponsoring him for a visa? I really am baffled by the number of fans who seem to think he's some kind of superstar coaching guru.
Geoff may well turn out to be the answer to all our prayers, let's hope so, but there's little on his CV which suggests he's going to build a side from scratch and get us back into SL.
Wed Jun 14, 2017 1:16 pm
Well, I'm surprised we've actually now had GT confirmed as our first team coach! I honestly thought he would have departed Bradford for the South of France when the Dragons and Frayssinous parted company. It's great news for the club and this "Geoff's VISA is being sorted, should be another couple of weeks" business can finally be put to bed.
Best of luck Geoff!
Wed Jun 14, 2017 1:31 pm
Bulliac wrote:
Because it was the best offer he'd had, perhaps?
I risk repeating myself, I know. Geoff isn't a super dooper coach from Aus, he's a former super dooper player who took over his former team and led a top quality side to the Premiership. He then led the team through a period of decline before losing his job. He's here, I guess, because it was the best offer on the table. Hell, would Wayne Bennett have hung around half a season waiting for his new club to be in the position of sponsoring him for a visa? I really am baffled by the number of fans who seem to think he's some kind of superstar coaching guru.
Geoff may well turn out to be the answer to all our prayers, let's hope so, but there's little on his CV which suggests he's going to build a side from scratch and get us back into SL.
Oh dont get me wrong I dont think he is a genius coach and ultimately his shall we say old school ways of shouting and balling probably dont do any favours when the players heads drop. He was supposedly earning a good living as a chartered accountant before coming over. I would personally rather have Smith in charge. I just feel for someone to drop everything come halfway round the world he must have some promise of some kind to hang about the length of time he had.
Also if rumours turn out to be true and we stay full time next season regardless of division, theoretically we will offer players probably too good for CH2 better than they will get elsewhere but be too good for that level to get us up and we still wont see how good a coach he will be
Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:02 pm
It's interesting that you've heard rumours about staying full time if/when we're relegated. There are dozens of rumours flying around (something has to fill the information vacuum, I guess) but I confess I've not heard that specific one, other than with the whole 'Koucash is taking over' saga. Given the shortage of money which appears to be available this year and the expected drop off in spectator interest that relegation would cause, like many I fully expected going part time next year if we keep the same owners.
The scenario of a full time side playing in champ 1 does sound intriguing, in many ways a bit like our ex-SL players in the first season in the Championship. I think you're correct and it would be a great test for a the coach. For what it's worth, I don't think it would be an easy ride, by any means.
Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:09 pm
We could have Wayne Bennett in charge but with the squad as it is I doubt he'd do much better than Toovey. We are lacking a a group of tough experience players in the forwards and a halfback. He's got his visa now but let's be honest it won't make much difference. That wasn't a cardboard cut out Toovey that was supervising the warm ups in games up until now.
Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:30 pm
I agree with pretty much what everyone is saying regarding that Toovey's VISA won't make a difference really considering that he has probably coached all year anyway.
What I do take from this however is that this Bradford Bulls company can now get VISA's so hopefully this will mean a couple of reinforcements before the Championship Shield (doubtful though). Imagine if Pheonix could have held off a little longer! Could have had an extra player/half leading up to the business end of the season and with Keyes and Chisholm out could have proved worthwhile!
Another thing I am taking from this is that if Toovey has just got it and is still here then it looks like he will be here next season too. If this is true then coupled with the fact we can now get VISA's I would expect a couple of overseas signings in the off season.
Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:31 pm
Toronto have been full time in Ch1. Admittedly full time and spending a lot of the cap as well.
Wed Jun 14, 2017 3:23 pm
I expect we'll be partly full time...if we're still going.
