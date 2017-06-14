thepimp007 wrote: Going from the other thread (while we wait for the minutes of the meeting haha) i'm sure if he wasn't going to be here next season they wouldn't have kept pursuing the Visa. Toovey could have walked away without officially being in charge this season. For me this is a massive point in the direction that we will be around next season. Why on god's green earth would Toovey, who knows we are 98% relegated be happy taking a club on in CH1 without the promise of being backed to get straight back up

Because it was the best offer he'd had, perhaps?I risk repeating myself, I know. Geoff isn't a super dooper coach from Aus, he's a former super dooper player who took over his former team and led a top quality side to the Premiership. He then led the team through a period of decline before losing his job. He's here, I guess, because it was the best offer on the table. Hell, would Wayne Bennett have hung around half a season waiting for his new club to be in the position of sponsoring him for a visa? I really am baffled by the number of fans who seem to think he's some kind of superstar coaching guru.Geoff may well turn out to be the answer to all our prayers, let's hope so, but there's little on his CV which suggests he's going to build a side from scratch and get us back into SL.