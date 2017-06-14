WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - At last.Geoff has his Visa

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:23 am
Johnbulls Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 72
Geoff Toovey finally has his visa and is now officially our head coach.

Re: At last.Geoff has his Visa

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:56 am
Surely not Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2016 6:26 am
Posts: 58
And will it change anything this year

Re: At last.Geoff has his Visa

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:02 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26759
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Doubtful.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: At last.Geoff has his Visa

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:25 am
RhinoLaney User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 26, 2010 12:01 pm
Posts: 820
Location: Thunderous Thornton
Surely you lot must be sick of these types of "rallying calls" by now?!

http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/n ... to_safety/

You've turned up when asked, backed the club all season yet the T&A still feel the need to say you need to do more?! If you ask me it's the bloody Club itself that needs to do more ...and fast!
PHIL CLARKE: "THE BULLS ARE BACK" :-)

Re: At last.Geoff has his Visa

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:40 am
Bets'y Bulls Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1424
Location: Mirfield
Not sure what else you expect them to say TBH

Re: At last.Geoff has his Visa

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:06 am
amberavenger User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 18, 2002 6:48 pm
Posts: 549
Location: Bradford
Actions speak louder than works - and to be fair to the club they haven't really issued any real rallying cry this season thus far probably because they know they haven’t been in any position to do so. This isn’t on a par with some of the patronising guff Ferres was coming out with in the previous two campaigns, but it still won’t convince me to go to any more than the handful of matches I have already been to. That article talks about tipping points, well I do hope they’ve realised that a startling percentage of the hard core have reached a tipping point with the club and the club needs to reach out to the fans with more than simple platitudes.

That said, Toovey should be a step in the right direction. At this stage in the season, he can’t save us – nor can anyone who has, is or will ever coach in Rugby League. So why has he stayed – logic says if he’s just going to go back down under after relegation then why bother sticking around for this? That tells me perhaps he may stay in League 1 and build a squad then that’s something. Logic, however, has been in short supply at Odsal for well over a decade so I won’t hold my breath.

Re: At last.Geoff has his Visa

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:17 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2535
Location: No longer Bradford
RhinoLaney wrote:
Surely you lot must be sick of these types of "rallying calls" by now?!

http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/n ... to_safety/

You've turned up when asked, backed the club all season yet the T&A still feel the need to say you need to do more?! If you ask me it's the bloody Club itself that needs to do more ...and fast!


Support them for the home games. You know, when you spend money at the club. They're not that bothered about the away games apparently, but yes it's all about supporting the team and not at all about getting some more money in.

All about the money. Much like the last owner.

And anyone who thinks it makes a difference that Toovey has got a visa as to the team "now being coached by him" is very VERY naive.

Re: At last.Geoff has his Visa

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:36 am
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3193
Location: Bradford
Hard to know what to feel about this, to be honest

Obviously, he has been coaching the team all season anyway - not that it appears to have done much good. I didn't actually think he would ever get a visa, and would quietly leave at the end of the season. So I'm actually a bit surprised by this announcement.

Perhaps it will somehow give the team a boost and they'll start playing like world-beaters? Seems doubtful, but I guess we'll see on Sunday...

Re: At last.Geoff has his Visa

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:42 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2535
Location: No longer Bradford
The only real positive about it currently is that one of the things that's making our club look like a joke has finally been resolved.

It doesn't affect the coaching in the slightest.

Another positive that MAY come out of it is that if we can now get Visas as a club, perhaps any players waiting in the wings who were not announced because of visa issues, may now be able to come in. I won't hold my breath though.

Re: At last.Geoff has his Visa

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:45 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1046
Going from the other thread (while we wait for the minutes of the meeting haha) i'm sure if he wasn't going to be here next season they wouldn't have kept pursuing the Visa. Toovey could have walked away without officially being in charge this season. For me this is a massive point in the direction that we will be around next season. Why on god's green earth would Toovey, who knows we are 98% relegated be happy taking a club on in CH1 without the promise of being backed to get straight back up

