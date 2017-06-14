Actions speak louder than works - and to be fair to the club they haven't really issued any real rallying cry this season thus far probably because they know they haven’t been in any position to do so. This isn’t on a par with some of the patronising guff Ferres was coming out with in the previous two campaigns, but it still won’t convince me to go to any more than the handful of matches I have already been to. That article talks about tipping points, well I do hope they’ve realised that a startling percentage of the hard core have reached a tipping point with the club and the club needs to reach out to the fans with more than simple platitudes.



That said, Toovey should be a step in the right direction. At this stage in the season, he can’t save us – nor can anyone who has, is or will ever coach in Rugby League. So why has he stayed – logic says if he’s just going to go back down under after relegation then why bother sticking around for this? That tells me perhaps he may stay in League 1 and build a squad then that’s something. Logic, however, has been in short supply at Odsal for well over a decade so I won’t hold my breath.