Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:44 pm
Iggy79
Joined: Thu Apr 30, 2015 7:39 pm
Posts: 676
Report in the Hull Daily Mail says naughton has gone back to Hull. He looked a decent prospect from what I saw of him

Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:52 pm
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3496
We didn't rate Fash,but he's in their starting 17 now.
Tue Jun 13, 2017 11:01 pm
glow
Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7369
I thought Fash was ok

As for Naughton couple of interesting threads on the HKR and Bradford boards
get leigh outta wigan

