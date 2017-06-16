I think there is space for another 'competition' for the ball but I dont think its the PTB which i think would descend quickly into a farce especially in wet weather. It would also slow the game down massively.



However knock-ons used to be restarted with a scrum which was a contest for the ball. Now we have moved away from the contested scrum a knock-on results in losing the ball rather than a competition for it.



Controversial suggestion: Restart the game from a knock-on with a line-out instead of a scrum and encourage more risk-taking by creating a contest to win the ball back after a knock-on.