Re: Penalties

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:33 am
Bullseye wrote:
Agreed. If perhaps you reintroduce a genuine battle for possession you can maybe give more scope to players to try things. I''m not saying bring back contested scrums but if you limit the numbers in the tackle to two but allow ball stealing and raking the ball back at the PTB maybe that would even things up a bit?



I'd be in favour of striking at the play the ball, always just to be a good momentum changer and woke the crowd up.

That may also encourage tacklers to get back up and in position, and also cause the ball carrier to not lunge forward and play the ball properly and carefully.
Re: Penalties

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:26 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
cause the ball carrier to not lunge forward and play the ball properly and carefully.


Allowing raking the ball back would certainly do that. But I'd only allow it if numbers in the tackle were limited. PTBs are slow enough with all the wrestling, locking in and lying in and around the ruck.
Re: Penalties

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:27 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Allowing raking the ball back would certainly do that. But I'd only allow it if numbers in the tackle were limited. PTBs are slow enough with all the wrestling, locking in and lying in and around the ruck.


I could go for that - if tackler numbers were limited, competing for the ball would be more viable.

Re: Penalties

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:48 pm
I think there is space for another 'competition' for the ball but I dont think its the PTB which i think would descend quickly into a farce especially in wet weather. It would also slow the game down massively.

However knock-ons used to be restarted with a scrum which was a contest for the ball. Now we have moved away from the contested scrum a knock-on results in losing the ball rather than a competition for it.

Controversial suggestion: Restart the game from a knock-on with a line-out instead of a scrum and encourage more risk-taking by creating a contest to win the ball back after a knock-on.
