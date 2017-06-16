Bullseye wrote: Agreed. If perhaps you reintroduce a genuine battle for possession you can maybe give more scope to players to try things. I''m not saying bring back contested scrums but if you limit the numbers in the tackle to two but allow ball stealing and raking the ball back at the PTB maybe that would even things up a bit?

I'd be in favour of striking at the play the ball, always just to be a good momentum changer and woke the crowd up.That may also encourage tacklers to get back up and in position, and also cause the ball carrier to not lunge forward and play the ball properly and carefully.